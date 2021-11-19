Rainfall likely over parts of Coastal Karnataka, South and North Interior Karnataka on Saturday

Rainfall is likely over parts of coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka on Saturday.

As per a release from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert was issued for Coastal Karnataka for Friday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday and heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in all districts of coastal Karnataka.

A yellow alert was issued for north Interior Karnataka for Friday for Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Raichur districts. A yellow alert has again been issued for Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal districts of the region for Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

In the South Interior Karnataka sub-division, a yellow alert has been issued for Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara and Shivamogga districts for Saturday and for Bellary, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan and Shivamogga districts for Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

