Rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand, 8 killed so far; red alert issued today

Heavy rains have once again devastated Uttarakhand. Landslides have killed at least eight people and injured eight others. In addition, due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Kosi River in Ramnagar, many resorts have been flooded. Many people are begging for help as the entire Ramgarh area in Nainital has been submerged. Also in Almora, some people have been trapped under the rubble of the house, but the situation is so bad that even the rescue squads are having difficulty getting there.

Three members of a Nepali family have been killed in a landslide in Pauri's Lansdowne. Two tourists were killed in a similar accident in Champawat district and one from Kanpur in Rudraprayag district. Roads have been closed in some places due to landslides and torrential rains and the Char Dham Yatra has also been closed.

Heavy rains have disrupted life in Nainital. Due to rains, 9 roads in Nainital have been closed, while around Nainital, Kaladhungi Nainital road has been closed due to landslides. While, Nainital Haldwani road is also closed. Even after the appeal of the district administration, there is a situation of traffic jam on the road, so many tourists are coming back, which has created a danger.

Dehradun has received less rainfall, while rains in Garhwal has stopped. But, it is raining in Kumaon division. The meteorological department also issued a red alert on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in many parts of the state. The storm is also expected to reach speeds of 60 to 80 kmph. SDRF, NDRF, police have been put on alert mode to deal with emergencies. Orders have been issued not to leave the district headquarters without informing the district level officials.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nandakini River swells as Chamoli region continues to experience incessant rainfall, causing a rise in its water level. pic.twitter.com/D97Z9xsWOE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF & Police y'day rescued around 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti amid incessant rainfall, while coming back from Kedarnath Temple. They were shifted to Gauri Kund. One 55-yr-old devotee, who was facing difficulty in walking, was shifted on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/lVkFFHS8Dj — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021