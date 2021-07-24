Raj Kundra's brother-in law involved in Hotshot app: Shilpa Shetty tells Mumbai Police

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Friday told Mumbai Police that London-based Pradeep Bakshi, the brother-in-law of her husband Raj Kundra was involved with the Hotshot app and its functioning, said sources.

According to sources, Shilpa Shetty told Mumbai Police that she was not aware of the exact content of the Hotshot app claiming she has nothing to do with the application. This is in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films, in which her husband is the prime accused.

The actor claimed that her husband Raj Kundra is innocent and was not involved in producing porn content. She stated that it is London-based Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the Hotshot app and its functioning.

Mumbai Police sources said Shilpa Shetty also mentioned that the content of erotica is different from pornography. She also spoke about the other OTT platforms being full of similar erotica content, which is not considered porn.

Mumbai Police on Friday conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's residence. Police seized a hard disk and a computer from their residence.

According to sources, Mumbai police is checking if Shilpa Shetty played an active role in the entire porn racket, in which her husband is the key accused.

Mumbai Police questioned the actor on her knowledge of the Hotshot app, on which the porn content used to be uploaded.

She was asked if she was aware of porn content upload related operations being conducted in the premises of the Viaan company.

Mumbai police is also checking whether any money earned from the porn racket was routed to/from Shilpa Shetty's accounts or not.

A Mumbai court on Friday sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.

( With inputs from ANI )

