Rajasthan BJP crisis: MLA Kailash Meghwal to move censure motion against LoP Gulabchand Kataria
By ANI | Published: September 9, 2021 01:22 AM2021-09-09T01:22:27+5:302021-09-09T01:30:03+5:30
Ahead of the monsoon session of Rajasthan Assembly, BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has said he will move a censure motion against his party colleague and Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria over his remarks on Maharana Pratap and Lord Rama.
Meghwal, in a letter to Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Punia, alleged that the party lost its vote share in the last three by-polls after Kataria used insulting words against Maharana Pratap and a controversial statement against Lord Rama.
"I will move a censure motion against the Leader of Opposition for using insulting words against Maharana Pratap and a controversial statement against Lord Ram, due to which party lost votes in the last three by-election," Meghwal stated.
He also wrote a letter regarding the matter to BJP national President JP Nadda.
When asked about the matter, Kataria refused to comment on Meghwal, and said, "He is a senior leader, I'll not comment. But if he has complained against me, then the party may investigate the matter. I will abide by the party's decision."
The monsoon session of the Assembly is set to start on Thursday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor