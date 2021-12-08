Rajnath Singh to brief parliament on crash of chopper carrying CDS Rawat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would brief the Parliament tomorrow on the crash of the military chopper which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 other persons.

The Defence Minister visited CDS Rawat's residence here after the IAF helicopter carrying him along with some senior defence officers crashed near Coonor in Tamil Nadu this afternoon. CDS Rawat was accompanied by his wife.

The Defence Minister has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident. IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

