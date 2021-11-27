Rajnath Singh to visit UP's Jaunpur to address Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh to address the 'Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan' of 'Kashi Kshetra' on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, I shall be in Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) to address the 'Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan' of 'Kashi Kshetra'," the minister said in a tweet on Friday.

Singh had addressed BJP booth presidents in Sitapur on Friday.

According to sources, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath will visit Varanasi, Jaunpur and Gonda in the state on Saturday.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi, Jaunpur and Gonda on November 27," sources said.

Notably, Assembly elections are scheduled for next year in the state and Varanasi is the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited Varanasi and held a review meeting with Vidhan Sabha in-charges of Bharatiya Janata Party here.

BJP National President JP Nadda had earlier held a meeting in Delhi regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and decided to organise a "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" from four parts of the state.

"The party has decided to organise a 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' from four parts of Uttar Pradesh. In-charges have also been appointed for them," state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh had said.

"The programmes of the BJP which are going on and which will take place in future have been discussed in the party. It has also been decided that the booth presidents will hold a conference in the six areas of the state in which systematic registration should be there," he added.

Singh had also informed, "Nadda is going to Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Rajnath Singh is going to Awadh and Kashi whereas Amit Shah is going to Braj and west parts of the state for these booth conferences."

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor