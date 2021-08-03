Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by opposition

The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs on various issues.

Earlier today, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 267 to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

