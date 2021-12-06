Rajya Sabha faces second adjournment till 2 pm as Oppn ruckus continues over suspension of 12 MPs

The Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned for the second time till 2 pm following ruckus created by the Opposition parties seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House.

Opposition parties including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Left, continued their protest against the government when the House assembled after the first adjournment till noon.

Several Opposition party members trooped into the Well of the House and started sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also showed placards.

One of the placards mentions as "Revoke Rajya Sabha MP's suspension, Save democracy".

The Opposition party members were sloganeering both Hindi and English, shouting "Don't kill Democracy" and "Dictatorship will not work in a democracy".

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh started the Question Hour and requested the members to go to their seats and let the House proceedings function in a smooth way.

"Those members standing in the Well of the House go to their seats. Standing in Well and shouting slogans is not in accordance with the rules of the House. Question Hour is a property of the House. Let it function. Please don't deprive other members," the Deputy Chairman said.

As the ruckus continued, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, the Opposition raised the same issue to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs a few minutes after the House assembled for the day at 11 AM.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien had then raised the issue for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs and he was joined by other Opposition party leaders.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu then rejected his points and asked him to sit and let the House conduct Zero Hour.

The ruckus then started soon after the papers were laid on the table and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge requested the Chairman to direct the Home Minister to speak over the Nagaland incident that occurred on Saturday claiming several lives of civilians in firing by security forces.

Amid the din, the Chairman directed to start Zero Hour and subsequently adjourned the House till noon as the ruckus continued.

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

( With inputs from ANI )

