Rakesh Tikait misbehaves with female journalist, accuses her of touching him inappropriately

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), lost his cool on a woman journalist which has created a huge uproar on social media.. Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the farmers' movement, not only insulted the female journalist of Republic TV but accused her of touching him inappropriately. Rakesh Tikait was talking to media when, he said that all the 50-55,000 cases which were registered against the farmers during the agitation should be withdrawn and the government should make MSP guarantee law, after which consideration would be given to end the agitation.

Meanwhile, a woman journalist from Republic news channel asked him a question, but Rakesh Tikait flatly refused answer her questions. Post which people present tarted chanting slogans of Rakesh Tikait Zindabad. When the woman journalist continued to ask him questions even in the midst of the commotion, Rakesh Tikait shouted at the woman journalist and said, "Someone make a video of it, she is insulting me." Call the police, this girl is rude, touches and she is touching me. Screaming at the woman journalist, Rakesh Tikait described her for defaming farmers and India. In the video, the woman journalist alleged that the farmer leaders only talk to the media institutions which ask questions of their choice and only put their point in front of the public. The video has since gone viral on social media and netizens have slammed Rakesh Rakesh Tikait for his unprofessional behaviour.

Just look at the ATTITUDE of SHAMELESS Rakesh Tikait & an All Male Crowd Abusing @Republic_Bharat Reporter. When he didnt have any answer this Vilе Man started Shouting "She Physically touches us" These are Farmer Leaders??? #RakeshTikaitpic.twitter.com/qWP1w0eRTG — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 1, 2021

In the latest development, agitating farmers on Wednesday in a press conference said that they will end their protest only after the government gives written assurance on the pending demands. The development in the ongoing protests has come after 32 farmer unions held a meeting at the Singhu border. Farmers' meeting was held after reports surfaced on Tuesday that the Centre had approached them and asked to recommend 5 names for a panel on MSP and other pending issues. The recent developments have taken place a day after both Houses of Parliament passed a Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for a year.



