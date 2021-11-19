Rani Laxmi Bai birth anniversary: Sword fight training begins for 101 girls in Indore

Marking the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, the training of sword fighting of 101 girls was started for self-defence in Indore. The event was inaugurated by the Member of Parliament of Indore Shankar Lalwani.

The event was organised by Namo Namo Shankara on Thursday. A young woman had arrived on a horse in the garb of Rani Laxmibai.

Speaking to ANI, the girl who dressed as Rani Laxmi Bai, Shia Birthare said that she offered self-defence classes to the girls.

"I want to tell girls that they can protect themselves, they should raise their voice against wrong and protect themselves like Rani Laxmibai. I've learnt sword fighting a little. I offer self-defence classes to the girls," she said.

MP Shankar Lalwani said while speaking tothat the training of the girls would be conducted continuously at different places and they will keep taking training for their self-defence.

"The whole country is celebrating the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, more than 100 sisters have become Rani Laxmi in this event organised by Namo Namo Shankara. We want to give the message that the sisters should come forward to fight against evil and take the country forward. The training would be conducted continuously at different places. They will keep taking training for their self-respect and self-defence," he told ANI.

Asked about actress Kangana Ranaut's comment on independence and Mahatma Gandhi, who played the character of Rani Laxmibai in the film, Shankar Lalwani said, "The remarks made on Mahatma Gandhi are not right, Mahatma Gandhi fought for freedom, did Satyagraha. Such remarks do not suit her."

On the demand to take back the Padma Shri from her, Lalwani said, the decision will be taken by the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

