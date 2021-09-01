Recruitment of Specialist Officer in scale I & II in Bank of Maharashtra

There is good news for those who want a job in a bank. Bank of Maharashtra has announced bumper recruitment for the post of Specialist Officer. The process of filing application for this has started from today i.e. from 1st September 2021. Interested candidates will have to visit Bank of Maharashtra's official website bankofmaharashtra.in to submit their application. As per the official notification issued by Bank of Maharashtra, a total of 190 posts will be filled for the post of Specialist Officer of the Bank. The last date to apply is September 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, the exam date for this recruitment has not been announced yet.

How to apply?

1. Those interested should first visit the website bankofmaharashtra.in

2. Click on Recruitment option on the home page of the website

3. Then click on Career in BOM option

4. Click on the link RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS IN SCALE I & II

5. Then fill in the complete information requested and register

6. Applications can be submitted after registration.

7. Click here to go directly to the link

Job information

According to the information released by Bank of Maharashtra, a total of 190 posts will be filled. In this, 100 posts will be filled for the post of Agriculture Field Officer. Apart from this, 10 posts will be filled for security officer, 10 posts for law department, 10 posts for personal officer, 12 posts for Windows administrator and other posts. 93 seats have been fixed for the open group. Apart from this, 18 seats are reserved for EWAC category, 46 for OBC category, 24 for SC category and 9 for ST category.

Application fee

Candidates in OBC and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1180 / - for the post of Specialist Officer of the Bank. SC, ST category will have to pay a fee of Rs 118. Application fee can be paid by debit or credit card through net banking.