Reliance Jio to increase tariffs for unlimited plans from Dec 1

Reliance on Sunday announced all-new unlimited plans that see a tariff hike for prepaid users in India. Reliance Jio has joined Airtel and Vodafone Idea after both the telecom operators raised tariff hikes by up to 25 per cent. Reliance says that the new tariffs for unlimited plans will go live from December 1.Reliance has also raised the price for an unlimited plan for JioPhone users that now starts at Rs 91 instead of Rs 75 earlier.

Similarly, the lowest prepaid unlimited plan for users now starts at Rs 155 instead of Rs 129. The Rs 155 plan offers 2GB of data for 28 days, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS.The Rs 149 and Rs 199 plans will now cost Jio prepaid users Rs 179 and Rs 239, respectively. To refresh, the Rs 179 plan offers 1GB per day date, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day benefits. The Rs 239 plan, the same as Rs 199, offers 1.5GB per day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.The popular Rs 249 prepaid plan will now cost users Rs 299. In addition, it will offer 2GB per day of data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.Another popular unlimited plan of Rs 329 will now cost Rs 395 while the benefits remain the same. The new Rs 395 will offer prepaid users 6GB of data for the entire duration of 84 days, along with unlimited calls and 1000 SMS.


