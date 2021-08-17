Relief for Afghan citizens; important announcement from Modi government

The terrorist organization Taliban occupied the whole of Afghanistan. Two decades later, Afghanistan is under Taliban rule. The situation in the country is deteriorating and millions of people are trying to leave the country. The number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan is huge. A campaign has been launched to repatriate them. After this, the Modi government has taken an important decision to provide relief to the Afghan people.

The central government has announced a new category of e-emergency visas for Afghan citizens. The Union Home Ministry has reviewed the visa process in Afghanistan. A Home Ministry spokesperson said that a category of electronic visas has been launched for e-emergency X different visas for fast track visa applications for entry into India. Visas will be issued to all Afghan nationals who have assisted India in various development schemes and missions.

Apart from Indian nationals in Afghanistan, the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities are also in touch, the foreign ministry said. "India will provide assistance to those who are trying to leave Afghanistan. India will stand by the people who are cooperating with India in the field of development and education. We will help them in every possible way, 'said the Ministry of External Affairs.

