Relief to EPFO customers; UAN-Aadhar linking deadline extended

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has given some relief to customers in linking EPF account with Aadhar card. The linking deadline has been extended to 31 December. Earlier, it's last date was August 31. EPFO has given this information through social media. If you do not link the EPFO ​​and Aadhaar number by December 31, contributions from the company to your account will be stopped.

In addition, you may have difficulty withdrawing money from the EPF account. If the EPF account holder's account is not linked to Aadhaar, they will not be able to use EPFO's services.

Check out the process:

>> First you will have to on EPFO portal epfindia.gov.in.

>> Log in to your account using UAN and password.

>> Click on the KYC option in the 'Manage' section.

>> Then you can see many documents linked to your EPF account.

>> Select the Aadhaar option and type your Aadhaar number and your name on the Aadhaar card and click on save.

>> The information you provide will be secure, your base UIDAI data will be verified.

>> If your KYC documents are correct, Aadhar card will be linked to your EPF account and you will see Verify written in front of your Aadhar details.

>> Both the employee and the employer put money in the EPF account.

>> Under the EPFO Act, 12% of the employee's basic salary goes to the DA EPF account. So at the same time, the employer (company) also contributes 12% of the basic salary and the DA of the employee. Of the 12% contribution of the company, 3.67% goes to the employee's PF account and the remaining 8.33% goes to the employee pension scheme. The EPF account earns 8.50% interest per annum.

What is a UAN number?

Upon registration with the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the employee becomes a member of the organization and is issued a 12-digit UAN (Universal Account Number). With the help of this number, the facilities of EPFO can be used online. With the help of UAN number, the employee can not only view his PF account passbook online, but also check his PF (Provident Fund) balance online.