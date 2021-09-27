Religious conversion syndicate: UP ATS arrests man from Maharashtra's Nashik

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a person from Nashik in connection with a religious conversion syndicate case.

Atif alias Kunal Chowdhary was arrested from the Anand Nagar area of Nashik.

According to Uttar Pradesh ATS, Atif has been associated with Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui in the religious conversion syndicate for two years. Siddiqui was arrested last week from Meerut.

Atif had studied medicine from Russia. After completing his medical studies from Russia, he could not qualify for the mandatory Medical Council of India (MCI) exam required to practise medicine in the country. Following this Atif started practising illegally in Nashik. ATS said he began to influence patients to convert to Islam.

According to Uttar Pradesh ATS, crores of rupees have been sent from abroad to various bank accounts of Atif to execute religious conversions.

Meanwhile, UP ATS on Sunday arrested two more accomplices of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Muzaffarnagar.

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Meerut on Tuesday night for allegedly running a nationwide syndicate for massive religious conversion.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Siddiqui was involved in illegal conversions under the guise of various educational, social and religious institutions.

Police said Siddiqui "misleads and intimidates" non-Muslims for religious conversion.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh ATS constituted a six-member team to investigate the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

