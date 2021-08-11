Rethinking Indian education system is need of the hour, requires wide deliberations: Goa Governor Pillai

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has said that rethinking the Indian Educational System is the need of the hour and requires wide deliberations.

He was speaking after inaugurating ceremony of Vasantrao Dempo Diamond Jubilee Lecture Series, "Where Ideas Converge", organised by Dhempe College of Arts and Science in Miramar on Tuesday.

The ceremony was to commemorate the completion of 60 years of the institution on the theme Re-thinking the Indian Education System.

"Education is the fundamental requirement of every individual for his integrated development. It is also required for developing the inborn skills to make one live a dignified life," said Pillai after the inauguration ceremony.

"Education is the manifestation of perfection as said by Swami Vivekananda. India has a vast tradition which is evident with the existence of great Universities like Nalanda, Vikramsheelaa, Takshasheela during ancient times. In order create good educationists, lawyers, doctors, teachers, engineers, politicians for which education need to have a comprehensive approach," he added.

"According to him, education policy be shaped considering the prospective wealth of the country that the new generation of the country in the age group of 18 and 35 years, which comprises 35 per cent of the population which can be converted into huge source coupled with advanced technology through which the country can transform into a progressive and developed country," the Governor remarked while further speaking.

Earlier the Governor unveiled the 60th year Diamond Jubilee logo created by the student of this College, Mandar Naik. He was felicitated at the hands of the Governor.

Vice-Chancellor Goa University Prof. Varun Sahani, Director Higher Education Prasad Lolyenkar, Chairman Sriniwas Dhempe, Trusty Pallavi Dhempe, Registrar of Goa University Radhika Nayak, Members of DCT and others attended the function.

Principal Dhempe College of Arts & Science Prof Vrinda Borkar welcomed the guests. Administrator DCT, Rajesh Bhatikar proposed the vote of thanks.

( With inputs from ANI )

