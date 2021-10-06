Retired armyman, accused of 4 murders allegedly commits suicide in Bhondsi jail

A retired army man accused of murdering four people allegedly died by suicide in Bhondsi jail in Gurgram, Haryana on Tuesday, police said.

The accused Rao Rai Singh was found hanging from the jail barrack at around 3 am on Tuesday, according to Preetpal Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Gurugram.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

"The post-mortem will be conducted under the supervision of a magistrate and further actions will be taken accordingly," SP Singh said.

The accused Rao Rai Singh had allegedly killed four people in Rajendra Park in Gurugram on August 23. Singh hacked to death his daughter-in-law a tenant and his wife and their child after suspecting his daughter-in-law and the tenant of having an illicit relationship. Singh had later surrendered at the police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

