Rohini Court blast case: BCD to handover report to Delhi HC on Tuesday

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) team which visited the Rohini Court premises on the day of the blast would submit its report to the Delhi Chief Justice by Tuesday, said its Chairman Rakesh Sehrawat.

Advocate Sehrawat while talking tosaid, the Committee would urge the Chief Justice to hand over the vacant parking premises outside the Rohini Court to the Bar so that the minimal entry of vehicles takes place in the court premises and the checking of vehicles can be strengthened.

The BCD Chairman would also be meeting the Delhi Police Commissioner with regard to the security of the courts in the national capital.

Special Cell of Delhi Police, which is probing the blast case in Rohini's Court, has got no clues for suspects from CCTV so far, sources said on Friday.

The police have started scrutinizing the details of all the vehicles, be it two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, entering the court premises since the day of the blast.

"So far, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, which is probing the blast case in Rohini's Court No. 102, has not got any special clue from CCTV," it said.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on Thursday.

Following the incident, the spot was cordoned off and the Forensic team and National Security Guard (NSG) team was called. The forensic team collected the debris from the spot and took it for examination.

Delhi Police registered a case and investigation is carried out by Special Cell. Prima facie, the explosion seemed to have taken place in a black-coloured bag which was found lying on spot, said Delhi Police.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

