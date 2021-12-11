Rohini Court blast probe: IM's role suspected, says source

New Delhi, Dec 11 Special Cell of Delhi Police probing the Rohini blast case has found that the accused wanted to send across a terror message.

According to a highly placed source, the special cell is attempting to figure out if it was the handiwork of Indian Mujahideen (IM).

"Since the terror outfit has executed such tasks earlier, its name cropped up during the probe. In 2007, few blasts took place at court complexes in UP and IM was found to be behind them," the source said.

Rajiv Ranjan, the Special Cell DCP who is leading the probe, said it was too early to comment on the matter. "I cannot say about IM but we are probing all the angles," he said.

It was indeed an act of terror by one of the organisations, the source said. Asked why IM, he said because reportedly it wants to revive.

Based on the statement of police constable Rajeev, who was on duty and had got injured in the blast, the Special Cell lodged a case under sections of Explosives Act along with other sections of IPC.

"The man who composed the bomb might have learnt it from internet. The bomb was not duly assembled otherwise there could have been more casualties," the source said.

Along with scanning the CCTV footages of entire area, the Delhi Police have also collected the dump data of 20,000 cell phones as part of the investigation.

Several teams of Special Cell are investigating the matter.

A low-intensity blast was reported inside a court room at the Rohini district court complex while a hearing was underway, injuring one person.

No death, however, was reported. This is the second major incident in the court complex in the past three months.

Earlier on September 24, in an incident that seemed ripped from a Bollywood potboiler, top Delhi gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead in a courtroom by two assailants dressed in lawyers' garb.

