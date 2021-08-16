Rowdy sheeters attack cops with pepper spray to evade arrest

In a shocking incident, police were attacked by rowdy sheeters in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The rowdy sheeters were involved in the sale of drugs in the city. The rowdy sheeters attacked the police with pepper spray in order to escape. The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday night.

One of the accused sprayed pepper spray on the cops and then managed to flee from the spot. The Byadarahalli police has conducted a search to nab the criminals.

As per the police, one of the cop had received a tip off that rowdy-sheeter Shivaraju was peddling drugs in the area. After which a team of cops went to the spot and spotted Shivaraju and his associates.

The cop team surrounded the gang, and one of the cop proceeded to question them. However, Shivaraju attacked the team with pepper spray and managed to flee.

One of the cop sustained a burning sensation in his ears and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

