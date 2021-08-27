Sabarmati Ashram project: Centre, Gujarat 'trying to erase' Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, alleges Ashok Gehlot

Opposing the Gujarat government's proposed Rs 1200-crore project of redeveloping the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets on Friday alleged that the Central and the state government are trying to "erase" the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by "tampering" with its basic structure.

The Chief Minister urged the government to keep the Ashram in its original form.

"The decision of the Central Government and the Government of Gujarat to destroy the original form of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and modernize it is completely wrong. This decision is being criticized not only in India but all over the world. With this decision, the simplicity and purity of Sabarmati Ashram will come to an end," said Gehlot in a tweet today.

Gehlot said that creating state-of-the-art and luxury infrastructure in the ashram of the father of the nation would be "contrary to the originality of his life".

In another tweet, Gehlot said, "Mahatma Gandhi devoted his whole life with simplicity in the fight for freedom and in the service of humanity. Creating state-of-the-art and luxury infrastructure in the ashram of the Mahatma, who lives a simple life, is contrary to the originality of his life. Bapu's thoughts and principles are reflected in Sabarmati Ashram."

He claimed, "The government is trying to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by tampering with its basic structure. All the intellectuals have expressed their opposition to this by writing a letter to the central government."

"I again appeal to the Central Government not to tamper with the original form of Sabarmati Ashram. Instead of trying to earn money from it, let it be the center of contemplation," added Gehlot.

Earlier too, Gehlot had accused the government of "destroying" the dignity of the Ashram stating that the project is a "disrespect" to the father of the nation.

"Destroying the sanity and dignity of Sabarmati Ashram is a disrespect to our father of the Nation. Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi ji must intervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical Ashram," the Rajasthan Chief Minister had tweeted on August 9, 2021.

Gehlot had said that the decision of the Gujarat government to make a museum by demolishing Sabarmati Ashram is "shocking and uncalled for".

"People come to visit this holy site to see how Gandhi ji lived a simple life & yet orchestrated an enormous freedom movement by taking every section of society, particularly at a time when society was extremely divided. He has spent 13 years of his valuable life in the Ashram," said the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

He had further stated that the Sabarmati Ashram is known for its harmony and ideas of fraternity and went on to explain that visitors admire the simplicity and the ideals of the place - that's why it is called an Ashram - not a place to be called a Museum.

"People from within the country or abroad don't wish to see any world-class buildings over here," claimed Gehlot.

"Destroying the sanity and dignity of the ashram is a disrespect to our father of the Nation. It seems that the decision is driven by a political motive to change everything that is related to Gandhiji. Any such action will go down in the history and generations to come will not forgive those who tried to destroy our rich heritage, culture and traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji must intervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical Ashram," added the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

