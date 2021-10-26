Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate Incubation Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship on Oct 29

Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the Incubation Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIIA- iCAINE) at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on October 29 at a programme organized in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, informed the Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, MoS for Ayush and Women and Child Development will also be present at the programme being organised as a part of the celebrations of the sixth Ayurveda Day on the theme 'Ayurveda for Poshan'.

A national seminar on "Start-ups in Ayush Sector- Scope and Opportunities (AYUR-UDYAMAH)" is also being organised on October 30 as a part of the programme, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, the event will witness representatives from Ayurveda Sector across the country, and about 400 AYUSH institutes and MoU partners working in collaboration with AIIA.

To promote entrepreneurship leveraging the academic knowledge, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), has set up an incubation and innovation centre on its campus to nucleate a cluster of new-age ventures.

AIIA has been recognized as Host Institute (HI) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India which would provide opportunities to the innovators in developing and nurturing their ideas.

The incubation centre will be set up under the mandate of the Ministry of Ayush given to AIIA to nucleate a cluster of new-age ventures and to promote entrepreneurship leveraging academic knowledge.

"Startups are new types of wealth creators in our country", Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2021, underscoring the need of the government to relentlessly work towards making India's Startups and the Startup Ecosystem, the best in the world.

The government of India is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through States/UTs for the development and promotion of AYUSH system of medicine.

In addition to the above, AIIA has developed an immunity-boosting 'Bal Raksha Kit' for children up to the age of 16 years which will be launched at the event.

It is proposed to distribute 10,000 free Bal Raksha kits to children on the occasion of Ayurveda Day. Recently All India Institute of Ayurveda has also established a well-equipped Blood Bank with a relevant licence from the concerned authority of the Government of India which will be inaugurated on the day of the event.

AYURVEDA FOOD EXPO will be a major attraction of the event to exhibit the strength of Ayurveda in Food Sector through showcasing various Innovative recipes like Ready-to-eat healthy foods and others. It will serve as the ideal platform to bring together various stakeholders of Ayurveda under one roof.

On October 30, 2021, during a National seminar at AIIA campus, Eminent Speakers from the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), IIT, NCISM, NIFTEM, Food Technologists, Entrepreneurs will be sharing their expertise.

An Ayurveda Food Expo will also be organised during the event to exhibit the strength of Ayurveda in the Food Sector.

The event will also include the launch of Qualification Packs for AYUSH Sub Sector Skill Council under the Health Sector Skill Council (HSCC).

AIIA is acting as a nodal organization under the direction of the Ministry of AYUSH in the execution of skill development programs in AYUSH sector since 2018 and the Ministry has designated AIIA as the centre of excellence in skill development under HSSC.

( With inputs from ANI )

