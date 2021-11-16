Saurabh Kirpal likely to be India's first openly gay HC judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of senior lawyer Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. In particular, he could be the first gay judge in India. If appointed, he would be the first gay judge in India.

A statement has been issued by the Supreme Court in this regard. The Collegium met on 11 November. In which the name of Saurabh Kirpal was recommended. Earlier this year, former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobade had asked the Center to clarify its position on the appointment of Saurabh Kirpal as a judge. Earlier, Kirpal's name was discussed four times. But opinions were divided. Saurabh Kirpal's name was first recommended by the Collegium in 2017 for the appointment of a Delhi High Court judge.

Who is Saurabh Kirpal?

Saurabh Kripal is a graduate of St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He received his law degree from Oxford University. Graduated from Cambridge University. He has practiced in the Supreme Court for two decades. He has also worked with the United Nations in Geneva. Saurabh is known for his role in the Navtej Singh Johar v. Indian team. He was the counsel for the petitioner to remove section 377. In September 2018, the law regarding section 377 was quashed by the Supreme Court.