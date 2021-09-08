SC refuses to entertain PIL filed by Youth Bar Association of India over door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive

Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL filed by the Youth Bar Association of India (YBAI) seeking direction to the governments to take appropriate measures for providing "door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination of all citizens", particularly for elderly, differently-abled, weaker sections and those who are not capable to do their online registration for getting the vaccination.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli, refused to entertain the petition filed by YBAI.

Justice Chandrachud said: "We have also formed a national task force on the same issue. The vaccination programme is underway and this court is monitoring the progress under the Suo Motu Cognisance plea."

The apex court also said that at this stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state government including door-to-door vaccination.

The top court asked the petitioner to go with these suggestions and may approach the Ministry of Health. It may be considered at an appropriate level. This order will not have any impact on the suo motu proceedings being looked into by us.

The top court also refused to entertain another PIL, which demanded compensation for kin in each Covid death case treating it as medical negligence.

While refusing to entertain the petition filed by the YBAI, the Supreme Court said, "Given the diverse Covid situations and administrative complexities in the country, directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible, especially when the vaccination is proceeding reasonably well."

The YBAI, a group of young and vigilant lawyers of India, has filed the petition before the Supreme Court, through lawyers -- Sanpreet Singh, Ajmani, Kuldeep Rai, Manju Jetley (Advocate for the Petitioner), Bably Singh.

"Direct the respondent to consider the necessity for providing door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination of all the citizens residing in India, particularly those who are elderly, differently-abled, less privileged, weaker sections and those who are not capable to do their online registration for approaching the vaccination center," the petition filed by YBAI said.

The petitioner, YBAI, filed before the apex court, also sought the issuance of guidelines or formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) so as to give immediate effect to the functioning of "Door to Door vaccination" to incapable people at free of cost.

"The Vaccination shall continue as before in Government of India at vaccination centers, provided free cost to the eligible population as defined earlier, that is, Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front line workers (FLWs) and all above 45 years of age," the petition said.

