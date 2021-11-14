School principal held in Coimbatore student suicide case

Chennai, Nov 14 The principal of a private school in Coimbatore, who was absconding after the suicide of a 16-year-old girl student following abuse by a teacher, was arrested in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday, adding that she will be brought to Coimbatore in the evening and will be produced before a magistrate.

The principal of the school, Meera Jackson was absconding after the 16-year-old student hanged herself to death at her home on Thursday. In her suicide note, the victim that she was physically abused by her Physics teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy (31) several times.

The teacher was arrested on Friday itself under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act and remanded in judicial custody. He was charged under Section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of Indian Penal Code, Section 9(1) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child more than once or repeatedly), and Section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) under the Pocso Act.

Jackson is also charged under the Pocso Act as she had dissuaded the victim from complaining against the teacher.

Friends and family of the victim have also alleged that Jackson had forced her not to reveal the name of the teacher.

Student organisations staged protests in Coimbatore, demanding the arrest of the principal aand charge her as a co-accused in the case.

The family of the victim also refused to accept the body until the principal was arrested.

