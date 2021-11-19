Senior Officers' Study Period should serve as useful forum for gaining fresh insight into contemporary issues of military significance: Air Vice-Marshal KSK Suresh

The College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad conducted the 36th Senior Officers' Study Period (SOSP) from November 8 to 18. Delivering the opening address, Air Vice-Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant, CAW emphasized that this SOSP should serve as a useful forum for all participants for scholarly interaction and to gain fresh insight into contemporary issues of geopolitical and military significance.

According to the press release by the Defence wing on Thursday, the strategic level interactive programme was to provide the course participants with a forum to broaden their outlook and perceptions on significant dimensions of national security and current developments at the regional and global level.

The SOSP was attended by 22 officers of the rank of Air Commodore and equivalent from the three services. In consonance with the objectives of the programme, several speakers of national & international repute addressed the participants that included Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, Air Marshal TD Joseph (Retd), Air Vice Marshal R Isser (Retd) and others.

"The speakers covered diverse topics including the application of Air Power in Sub Conventional Ops, Aerospace Power, Mil-Media relations, CMR: A Civil Perspective, Unrest Dynamics in J&K, India's BMD programme, Space: The Critical Domain and Significance of QUAD, etc. A two-day seminar and discussion was conducted on 15 and 16 Nov by panellists from United Service Institution of India (USI), in which ten panellists addressed contemporary geopolitical issues on national security as well as India's relations with its neighbours," said the press release.

The SOSP concluded on Thursday with the closing address by Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant, CAW.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor