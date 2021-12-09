Serum Institute's executive director Suresh Jadhav passes away

Serum Institute of India (SII) executive director Suresh Jadhav, who played an instrumental role in the field of vaccine manufacturing in India, passed away on Wednesday.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla expressed his condolences over Jadhav's demise.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "The Serum Institute of India family and the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences."

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization (WHO) also expressed grief over the demise of Jadhav.

"Very sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with a huge impact on lives saved. May his soul Rest In Peace," tweeted Swaminathan.

Expressing grief Pharma major Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "Shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Dr Suresh Jadhav Executive Director of Serum Institute of India. The Biotech world has lost an irreplaceable stalwart RIP. Om Shanti."

Jadhav was believed to have a significant role in uplifting the technical capabilities of Serum Institute of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

