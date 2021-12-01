SEX on 2-wheeler: New vehicle owner in Delhi face big embarrassment among public

Two-wheeler owners who go to register their vehicles at any Delhi RTO are being faced with a strange problem these days the crisis at hand is two letters E and X. A Delhi girl who recently bought a new scooty has been left embarrassed after she received an unusual registration number for her two-wheeler. The Delhi Regional Transport Office (RTO) assigned ‘DL 3 SEX ****’ registration number to the scooty, leaving the girl red faced. Notably, it has been three weeks since she got the registration plate but she hasn’t taken the two-wheeler out even once, because the number has the word S-E-X in it.

The girl, a fashion designing student, used to travel from Jankapuri to Noida via Metro. In order to avoid travelling the long distance in crowded Metros, she had asked her father to buy her a scooty. After requesting her father for over a year, he finally gifted her one on Diwali. As soon as the scooty got the identification number, the family noticed the letters ‘SEX’ on the number plate. “The aunties of my neighbourhood are calling me besharam (shameless). Everyone around me is bullying me,” she told a daily. After the ridicule and mockery, her father requested the two-wheeler seller to change the number, but the seller refused his request saying that a lot of people had received similar numbers.

“A large number of cars and scooters have received such a number, and your daughter is not the queen of the world that she will get a new one,” the dealer told the girl’s father. "Once the vehicle number is allotted, there is no provision to change it as of now, as the whole process runs on one set pattern," Commissioner of Delhi Transport KK Dahiya told Aaj Tak. Principal Secretary (Transport) and Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra told Amar Ujala that registration numbers of vehicles are auto-generated. He added that the series has been stopped, keeping the sentiments of the people in view. Instead, another series will be released so that no one's sentiments are hurt. Kundra said that the number plate of any vehicle is the first thing that grabs attention. The combination on number plates of vehicles does not have any special meaning, he said.



