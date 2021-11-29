Shashi Tharoor's made an apology after ''Attractive Place To Work" selfie received negative comments

Published: November 29, 2021

Former union minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's selfie with six MPs women are going so viral on social ...

Former union minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's selfie with six MPs women are going so viral on social media. On Monday the first day of Parliament's Winter Session  Shashi Tharoor's posted the selfie on his tweeter handle with six MPs women  Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, and Jothimani which lead him to the controversy, Tharoor is getting brutally troll for his caption he wrote while posting the picture. He wrote "Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning: @supriya_sule @preneet_kaur @ThamizhachiTh @mimichakraborty @nusratchirps @JothimaniMP."  

After posting the picture with this caption the Congress MP got accused of posting a sexist and offensive tweet.
The tweet immediately drew attention many people are pointing out the sexism in the caption and queering of the equality discourse.

As the tweet got negative comments, the Congress MP tweeted out an apology.

He apologized with the tweet "The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humor & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped into this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is," the Thiruvananthapuram MP clarified in another post.

 

