Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi today in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday to discuss various developmental projects and central schemes being implemented in the state, an official statement said.

The official statement from the office of the Chief Minister further informed that the meeting will commence at 4 pm.

"I will meet PM Modi ji to apprise him about the progress of the ongoing central government schemes in the state and discuss about the procurement, diversification and innovation in agriculture," Chouhan said in a tweet.

The official statement also informed that the Chief Minister will inform the Prime Minister about the Devaranya Yojana to boost the AYUSH sector in his state. Along with this, Chouhan will apprise the Prime Minister about the progress of Central government schemes going on in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan will discuss with the Prime Minister about the procurement of crops, diversification and innovation in agriculture. Along with this, discussion on how to better use the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund in development works and will get guidance from Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will thank the Prime Minister for the approved medical device park for Madhya Pradesh and will also thank the Prime Minister for the doubling of the Nimuch Ratlam railway line, which was approved on Wednesday by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

The Chief Minister will also apprise the Prime Minister about the various programmes going on under the Public Welfare and Suraj Abhiyan in the state.

Earlier, Chouhan visited Delhi on September 8 for a one day visit wherein he inspected the construction work of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor