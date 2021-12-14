Shocking! Class 5 girl commits suicide after watching 'Crime Patrol'

Many shocking things are happening in the country. Meanwhile, a mind-numbing incident has come to light. A class 5 girl has taken a shocking step and committed suicide after watching 'Crime Patrol'. The incident took place in Rajkot, Gujarat on Monday. The incident has caused a stir and shocked the family. She did it when no one was home. The girl always wanted to see Crime Patrol and Savdhan India. Therefore, the girl's family has claimed that she may have seen the method of suicide from this. According to police, the girl's parents and other family members were on their way to an event. They also urged the girl to come with them. But she refused to go to the event. At noon when the family returned home from the event. Then he saw the door of the girl's room closed. They knocked on the door to open it, but the girl inside did not respond. There was no sound coming from the room.

The family would have looked out the window. The girl was found hanging from a ceiling hook. She was rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment but doctors declared her dead. The girl loved watching Savdhan India and Crime Patrol. She used to watch these serials all day long. From there, the girl's cousin has given information that she may have seen how to commit suicide. Police are investigating the matter further and many are being questioned. A Hindi website has reported about this.