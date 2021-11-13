Shocking! Class 8 student addicted to drugs kills self after he fails to repay debt

A shocking incident has taken place in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. An intoxicated schoolboy has been killed. An eighth grade student who was in debt due to intoxication has committed suicide. In the living room, a child has committed suicide and ended his life. The incident has caused a stir and police are investigating the matter further. The boy's suicide has come as a shock to the family. The student has made an extreme decision due to depression and debt due to intoxication.

Aditya Kumar, a 16-year-old boy from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has reportedly committed suicide by strangulation. He had been addicted for the past few months. He used to do this with some friends. He had to stay with his aunt for education. Aditya, an eighth class student, was addicted to drugs. For this he used to borrow money from his friends. Till now, he had borrowed money many times and had taken huge loans, police said.

Aditya's aunt has informed that many attempts have been made to cure Aditya's addiction. We tried to make him understand but he didn't listen to us. He was also taken to a rehabilitation center. He was counseled there. But it did not seem to have any effect on him. He continued to use drugs and take money from people. According to his aunt, Aditya has been unwell for past four or five days. On the day of the incident, he strangled himself with an electric wire.

Aditya had gone to bed in his room before dinner. Didn't come out of the room for a long time in the morning. So his aunt started calling him. But when there was no response from inside, she pushed the curtain of the window aside and looked inside. She saw Aditya hanging from a fan. Police is investigating the case.