Shocking! Father jailed for killing daughter, 3 years later she appears in police station

A shocking incident has taken place in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police had jailed a father for his own daughter's murder. But now, after serving three years of imprisonment, the father has been released as his daughter has come forward. A man has been jailed on false charges of killing his own daughter. It has come to light that the accused conspired with the police and had put the man behind the bar. Therefore, many questions are being raised on the action of the police.

According to information received, the incident took place in Dev Saini village of Merapur. In 2016, 61-year-old Lalaram's daughter Soni suddenly disappeared. He lodged a complaint with the police station that the girl did not come home. But the girl was not found. Despite repeated calls to the police station, Lalaram could not find any trace of the girl. The complaint lodged by Lalaram had raised suspicions against 3 youths in the village. But the police did not take any action against the suspects.

The police blamed the girl's father for the case and accused him of killing his own daughter. The girl's father has now claimed in court that he was beaten and forced to take responsibility for the girl's murder. Lalaram was sentenced to life imprisonment for presenting false evidence along with the accused. A few days ago, Lalaram' daughter came forward and told the superintendent of police that she was alive. She also said that she left the house voluntarily a few years ago. Lalaram was later acquitted by the court after objecting to the police investigation. Anger is being expressed by the general public about the police action as a person was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment without any reason due to the false action taken by the police.