Shocking! Priest thrashes woman devotee after she demands to open temple for worship

A shocking incident has come to light in Darbhanga district of Bihar. A priest grabbed the hair of a woman and thrashed her who had come to the temple for 'darshan'. The video of the incident is also going viral on social media. After this, the temple administration has taken action against the priest and said that the matter will be investigated. Also the concerned priest has been removed from the temple work till interrogation.

The incident took place on the steps of Shyama Mai temple in Raj area of Darbhanga. Some people made a video of this incident. This video is going viral on social media.

No complaint has been lodged by the concerned woman regarding the incident. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. According to the information received, the incident took place two days ago. The doors of the temple are closed to the public here against the backdrop of the Corona.

However, the woman was demanding to open the door, insisting on going to the temple and worshiping Shyama Mai. The enraged priest grabbed the woman's hair and thrashed her. Confirming the viral video of the incident, temple committee member Chaudhary Hemchandra Roy said, "It is not right to treat any woman like this. An explanation has been sought from the concerned priest. The matter is being investigated.