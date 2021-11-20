Shocking! Three men roast snake and consume it during liquor party

In Dhaulpur district of Rajasthan, a snake was roasted at a liquor party by three people in a field and one of them consumed it. After consuming the snake his health has deteriorated and he became unconscious. At present his health is not in danger. Atar Singh, Joginder and Shivram, who live in Pipripura village within the limits of Kaulari police station, decided to start a grocery shop. In that excitement, all three of them had a liquor party in a field in the village. Meanwhile, a snake came out of a burrow. The three drunk men tried to catch the snake but snake got inside the hole. They threw water into the burrow and took it out and killed it.