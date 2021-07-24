Shocking Video! Train derails in Goa after massive rain, no casualties

The torrential rains over the last three to four days have hit many states in the country, including Maharashtra. The Konkan region has been hit the hardest by torrential rains and floods. Hundreds of people have been killed in landslides in various villages in Konkan.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Goa inundating houses, leaving hundreds stranded, communication lines snapped and rail and road traffic disrupted.The landslide has also struck the railways. A passenger train from Mangaluru Junction to Mumbai derailed between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim in South Goa after heavy rains and overflowing of the Vashishti river between Chiplun and Kamathe in Maharashtra.



Landslide n derailment of train No. 01134 between sonarlim & Dudhsagar Goa at Km 39/800 No injury/casualties reported pic.twitter.com/kDNvUKa1jw — Sheetal (@SheetuKumar5) July 23, 2021

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. According to media reports, the derailment took place between Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section. According to the information received, the derailed train has been identified as 01134 Mangalore Junction-CSMT Express. Due to the floods in Chiplun, the route of this railway was changed and it was diverted to Madgaon-Miraj route. The South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement that there has been no injury or death in the incident. The train was being pulled back to Kulem in South Goa.

Landslides were reported at two locations in the ghat section of the Hubballi division of South Western Railway - between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim stations and between Caranzol and Dudhsagar stations - following incessant rainfall.

Apart from this,Train No 08048 Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Express Special, Train No 07420 Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati Express Special and Train No 07420/07022 Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati Hyderabad Express Special were also cancelled.