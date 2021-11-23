Shockinh! Class 9 student misses school bus, dies by suicide

In Betul, Madhya Pradesh, a student committed suicide by hanging himself as he could not attend school. The incident took place at Aam Dosh village in Chopna police station area of ​​Betul. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Rahul Sardar was studying in class IX at a government school at Chopna, 6 km from Amdoh village. He used to go to school by passenger bus with other children of the village. He left home at nine o'clock on Monday morning to go to school. The bus arrived at the stop, but the conductor refused to take the school children into the bus as the bus was full. So the other children returned home with Rahul.

It is said that Rahul did not wanted to miss school. Unable to reach the school, Rahul went to the back of the house. When he had not been seen for a long time, his mother came looking for him and found him hanging from a tree. Rahul's father works as a carpenter in Mumbai. He is currently in Mumbai. Rahul's uncle Kanik says that his daughter-in-law told him that he was going to school, but he could not go to school because he missed the bus and returned home. After a sometime, he strangled himself by hanging to the tree behind the house.



At present, the exact reason behind Rahul's suicide will be known only after investigation, says Dr. Abhinav Shukla. Many students and young people today are committing suicide because of depression. This is largely due to the increasing activity of children on social media. In such a situation, the family needs to pay attention to the activities of the children. Ravi Shakya, in-charge of Ghoradongri police station, said that the mother of the deceased said that Rahul had left for school at 9 am but missed his bus and he came home in a rage and after some time he was found hanging from a tree.