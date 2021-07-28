Short spells of rain in Goa today

Short spells of rain at intervals are very likely to affect a few places over North Goa and South Goa district during the next three-four hours, said the India Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

According to the weather department, rain is likely to be accompanied by winds of speed 30-40 km per hour.

"At 7 am, clouds are approaching the talukas of Mormugao, Margao, Canacona etc. Clouds are very likely to move in the east direction," it said.

With incessant rainfall in the state, several areas are reeling under extensive flooding over the last few days.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its resources to aid the civil authorities in relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Goa and also despatched Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) with inflatable Gemini boat and life-saving gear to the affected areas, the Ministry of Defence had said on Sunday.The Ministry said that in Goa, ICG aircraft undertook aerial assessment of Ganjem Dam, Usgaon and Codli areas. "An ICG helicopter air-dropped approximately 100 kgs of relief material, including food packets and drinking water, for the stranded people," the release stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

