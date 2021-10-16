Singhu border killing could be new way to create chaos in India, alleges BJP's Kavinder Gupta

Alleging conspiracy behind the killing of the man near Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws since November last year, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday said such killings are not part of Indian culture.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader alleged that the killing near the Singhu border could be a new way of creating chaos in India.

"There seems to be a conspiracy behind the killing of a man near the Singhu border. The way a toolkit was released by Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa, this incident could be a new way to create chaos in India... Such kinds of killings do not happen in our culture, and the new design has been used where a man was brutally murdered and people sitting nearby took videos instead of informing the police. The conspiracy can only come to light after investigation," said Gupta.

Earlier on Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

"An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.

Further talking about the Taliban, the BJP leader slammed "expansionist" China and and "terrorist supporter" Pakistan for supporting the interim government of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

