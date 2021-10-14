SIT arrives in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri for probe into incident
Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on Thursday reached the site along with security forces.
A total of eight people including three farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.
A Congress delegation on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court.
