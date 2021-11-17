Six held in connection with ex-Miss Kerala's death

The Palarivattom Police on Wednesday arrested six people, including a hotel owner, in connection with the death of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and two others on November 1.

According to the police, Roy Vayalat, owner of the No. 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi and five employees had allegeldy destroyed a hard disk of CCTV footage at the hotel. The five employees have been identified as Melwin, Vishu, Linson, Shijulal and Anil.

On November 1 late night, former Kerala Miss India Ansi Kabeer, her colleague and first runner-up in 2019 Miss Kerala contest Anjana Shajan and Thrissur native Mohammad Ashiq had died in a car accident at Chakkarapparambu in Kochi.

Abdul Rahman, who was driving the car, was booked for drunken driving under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and the IPC.

The police quizzed Roy Vayalat for 11 hours on Tuesday. Then he was summoned again on Wednesday to the Ernakulam ACP office.

