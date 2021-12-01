Solar Eclipse 2021: Where will it be visible, check out timings

A solar eclipse is an astronomical event, but religiously it is considered an ominous event. There are many myths about solar eclipses. The last solar eclipse of the year will take place on December 4, 2021. Hindu mythology tells us what to do or not to do on this day.

What exactly is a solar eclipse?

"A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line," said NASA.

The last solar eclipse of the year will take place in December this year. According to reports, the eclipse will be visible from Africa, Australia, South America and the Atlantic. However, this eclipse will not be seen from India.

Solar Eclipse timings

On 4th December, there will be a partial solar eclipse at 5:29 am UTC

At 07:00 am UTC, the total eclipse will begin

At 07:33 am UTC, the maximum eclipse will occur

The full eclipse will end at 08:06 am UTC

At 09:37 am UTC, partial eclipse will be over