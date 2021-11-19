Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the country's former Prime Minister and her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in Delhi on her 104th birth anniversary, on Friday.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary.

"I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," tweeted Prime Minister.

"Her vision futuristic, her words inspirational, her actions transformative, her life extraordinary, former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Smt. Indira Gandhi personified strength, courage, grit, devotion & sacrifice. A billion salutes to her on her birth anniversary," Indian National Congress tweeted.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

( With inputs from ANI )

