Sonowal inaugurates new unit of Ayurveda hospital in Karnataka

Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated a new unit of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Ayurveda Hospital at Udupi in Karnataka.

The new wing, named as "Rathnashree Arogyadhama", includes the Aesthetic Medicine unit - Shringara, Deluxe Ward - Health Cottage unit, Dhyana Mandira, Panchakarma Centre and Special Ward, said the release by the ministry.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal highlighted the role of Ayurveda and stressed on carrying out vast research in the field.

The Union Minister added that the newly inaugurated hospital will serve mankind and strengthen the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor