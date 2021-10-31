Southern Air Command conducts 'unity run' to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 The Southern Air command conducted a 7.5 km 'unity run' on Sunday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

In a statement, the Command said that all Air Force personnel including civilian employees and their families of Southern Air Command, Akkulam and Air Force Station, Shangumugham participated in the event.

The unity run was flagged off by Air Marshall J. Chalapathi and Air Force Commanding in Chief at Southern Air Command, Akkulam.

Station commander of Air Force Station, Thiruvananthapuram flagged off the run at Shangumugham Beach. The Air Force Commanding in Chief felicitated two Air Force personnel, Sargent Noah Nirmal Tom and Sargent Alex Antony who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It is to be noted that the Central Government has dedicated this year to celebrate 'Amrit Ki Mahotsav' with a series of programmes and activities. The Indian Air Force has conducted 'Unity Run' at All Air Force Stations pan India.

The Air Force statement said that this would feature in the Limca Book of Indian Records for mass participation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor