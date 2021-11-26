SP leader sent to jail for threatening police official

Kanpur, Nov 26 Arpit Yadav, The district (rural) president of Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha, has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly threatening a sub-inspector before the inauguration of a BJP office in Kanpur earlier this week.

Yadav on Tuesday had allegedly threatened the sub-inspector, Pawan Mishra, of tearing up his badge after the latter removed the protest banner that was hung by him outside the newly-constructed BJP office.

When the video of the incident went viral, police swung into action and a case was registered against Yadav on Wednesday.

In the clip shot inside Barra police station, Yadav can be heard threatening the sub-inspector and saying" "Tum jhanda nochoge to hum billa nochenge (If you pull down the flag, I will yank off your badge)."

The BJP office in Saket Nagar Naubasta was to be inaugurated by senior functionaries including national president J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Samajwadi leaders had tied a banner outside the newly constructed BJP office demanding a hundred-bed hospital in the area.

The banner stated that the land where the BJP office was built had been acquired from the Naubasta Maurang Mandi to build a hospital.

However, the BJP had constructed its office there.

