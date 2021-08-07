Stalin pays floral tribute to Karunanidhi on his death anniversary
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2021 09:58 AM2021-08-07T09:58:28+5:302021-08-07T10:10:13+5:30
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and other party leaders on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his third death anniversary at his memorial in Chennai.
Karundhi entered the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957 and became the chief minister in 1969 after then chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death.
The DMK leader, breathed his last on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.
Karundhi's son Stalin on May 7 took charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan after the DMK-led alliance swept the Assembly polls held earlier this year.
DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member Assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress.
( With inputs from ANI )
