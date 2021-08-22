STF Uttarakhand Police arrests criminal involved in ransom case from Haridwar

Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttrakhand Police arrested a criminal involved in a ransom case from Haridwar on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Gorakhnath. He is a resident of Bahadurabad in Haridwar.

As per the police, he belongs to the famous Intezar Gang, involved in various cases of murder and ransom. He played a key role in conducting the criminal activities of the gang while staying out of jail.

This arrest is one of the many that have been made so far under a month-long initiative being run by the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar which is aimed at capturing criminals with a bounty on them. The STF has achieved significant success in breaking the out-of-jail network of the gang.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor