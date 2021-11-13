Stone pelting in 3 Maharashtra cities after protests against Tripura violence turned violent

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests against the violence that took place in Tripura, informed Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

"Muslims across the state had taken out a protest march today against the violence in Tripura. During this, stone pelting was done in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and some other places. I appeal to all Hindus and Muslims to maintain peace," said Patil.

"Situation under control, I am personally monitoring the situation through senior Police officials. If someone is found guilty, they won't be spared. We need to maintain social harmony, I appeal to all. I also appeal to Police to control the situation with restraint and maintain peace," he added.

Around 7-8 police officials have been injured in the stone-pelting incident that took place in 3-4 locations in Nanded, informed Police.

"A sit-in protest was organised by Raza Academy in Nanded. Some youth were going towards mixed residential areas, police stopped them following which they pelted stones. Police used force to disperse them. It happened at 3-4 locations in the city," said Pramod Kumar Shewale, Superintendent of Police, Nanded.

"We are registering offences that took place, currently, the situation is peaceful in Nanded. I request people to not believe in rumours. 7-8 police officials have been injured," Shewale added.

Meanwhile, in Amaravati, peace has been restored in the district and cases have been registered on the basis of complaints received, informed local police.

"Cases are being registered on the basis of five complaints. At present, it is peaceful here. No police permission was taken for this protest march. On the basis of complaints, we will take strict action against those involved," said Vikram Sali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amaravati.

Malegaon Superintendent of Police, Sachin Patil also said that the situation is peaceful in the area and regular patrolling has begun.

"Police are taking action in connection with the incident that took place this evening. I'd like to tell people to not spread rumours otherwise action will be taken," he further said.

There were reports of violence in Panisagar in the North Tripura district on October 27.

Tripura Inspector General (IG) Law and Order in-charge Saurabh Tripathi later said that fake photos and videos were being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements.

He said, "No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered".

Earlier, DIG Northern Range Lalhimnga Darlong had also said, "Exaggerated and perverted rumours were being spread in social media that could spread high tensions between two religious communities."

He, however, said that some miscreants indulged in violence as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad carried out a protest procession against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor