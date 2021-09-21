Stubble burning: Delhi govt to prepare bio-decomposer solution from Sept 24, to cover 4,000 acres

With the aim to stop stubble burning leading to air pollution, the Delhi government is gearing up to prepare bio-decomposer solution for spraying across farmlands around the national capital.

Notably, the Delhi government in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa developed a bio-decomposer capsule. These capsules can be converted into a solution to be sprayed on crop stubble in the farmlands. Once sprayed on the fields, the solution decomposes the stubble into compost in 20 days.

Briefing media persons on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "In order to solve the problem of pollution, Delhi government is constantly meeting with different departments and preparing a winter action plan. Stubble burning contributes to Delhi's pollution that reaches a dangerous level. Many laws were made to deal with this problem... Penalties were imposed on the farmers but no solution was found."

"Last year, the Delhi government, in association with Pusa Institute, sprayed bio-decomposer on the fields. We got a lot of positive responses. We presented that entire report to the Central Commission for Air Quality Management and they asked for a third-party audit. The audit has been done and the report has been handed over. We are working on other aspects," he added.

The Delhi government will start preparing the bio-decomposer solution from September 24 and by October 5 it will be prepared. The government will spray the solution free of cost in the farmlands.

Notably, last year the spray was done only in fields growing non-basmati rice but this year the government has planned to spray the solution in all fields including that growing Basmati rice.

The Delhi government has made a committee of 25 members to reach out to farmers and execute the drive. The farmers only need to fill forms and the government will spray the bio-decomposer solution on their field for free.

For now, the preparation is being made for around 4,000 acres.

According to the Delhi government, last year Rs 25 lakh was spent on this entire drive and this time, the estimated expenditure will be around Rs 50 lakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

